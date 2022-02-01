Limerick Weather: Tuesday February 1, 2021

Tuesday will be a breezy, dull day with most areas cloudy and just limited brighter breaks. There will be some patchy drizzle or light rain, but with long dry periods also. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Changeable and generally unsettled with overall mild weather. Turning cold for a time later this week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Many areas will have a mostly dry and cloudy night, but there will be some patchy drizzle, especially in the north. Westerly winds will ease light to moderate. Mild, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A decent amount of dry weather to start, with some drizzle in parts. Generally cloudy, with occasional brighter periods. Drizzle will turn more persistent in western parts through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Some rain and drizzle will spread eastwards to most areas from the west overnight as southerly winds freshen. Dry periods also. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

THURSDAY: Rain, heavy at times, will move into the northwest during the morning, before spreading southeastwards across the country to all areas during the day. It will become windier and may be squally at times as southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees, occurring early in the day. Winds will veer westerly later as drier, clearer and colder weather develops in the north and west.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain will clear southern areas early in the night as clear spells develop. A cold night with lows of 0 to +4 degrees. Scattered showers will feed in from the northwest, some may be of hail or sleet, with snow possible on mountains in Ulster. Moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

FRIDAY: Cold and breezy with showers and bright or sunny intervals. There will be some hail or sleet showers in the morning, mainly in Ulster. Showers will ease later in the day as westerly winds ease. Highs of 5 to 8 degrees.

Currently it looks like it will become milder and cloudier again over the weekend with showers. Showers will mainly affect northern areas with drier weather further south. Breezy at times too, in a westerly airflow.