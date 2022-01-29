Limerick weather for the weekend
CLOUDY with patchy outbreaks of rain this morning with westerly winds increasing ahead of a band of more persistent rain moving south in the morning. The winds will change northwesterly and weaken as cooler and drier air moves over. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees will occur early in the day.
Tomorrow, Sunday, will be dry at first but cloud will quickly build from the west ahead of strengthening southerly winds. A front will move in from the west of the country bringing outbreaks of rain for many areas.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Monday: A fresh northwesterly flow over the country will bring plenty of cloud and outbreaks of rain in the west and north of the country. It will be a little drier and brighter in the southeast with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
Monday Night: A cloudy night with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, especially in the west and north. Staying a little drier with some good clear spells in the southeast. Winds will be fresh to moderate west to northwest with lows overnight of 4 to 6 degrees.
Tuesday: Another cloudy day with rain for western areas and a few bright or sunny spells in the east. The fresh westerly wind will persist with highs of 7 to 11 degrees.
