Latest number of Covid-19 cases revealed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,265* PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
In addition, on Wednesday, January 26, 4,673** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 708 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 71 are in the intensive care unit.
Statistics on booster vaccinations are now available on the Covid-19 data hub.
*Given the current high incidence, the daily case number is based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are provisional. The HPSC and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 on CIDR over this period.
**These data are provisional and are not directly comparable with laboratory PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases registered through the HSE Covid Care Tracker Covid-19 data hub.
Bingo! Gerry Duggan, Josephine Blackwell and Tommie Ryan, happy to see the numbers called again | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.