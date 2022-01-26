Search

26 Jan 2022

Latest national daily increase in Covid-19 cases revealed

A TOTAL of 5,605 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the nation.

New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre out this teatime also show that a further 4,809 people registered a positive coronavirus antigenic test through the HSE portal.

University Hospital Limerick records highest number of patients on trolleys for second day in a row

Some 49 deaths linked to the disease have been recorded over the last week. This now means that since the onset of the pandemic almost two years ago, 6,136 deaths are related to Covid-19 across the State.

As of 8am today, 739 Covid-19 patients are in hospital. Of these, 74 are being treated at intensive care units.

