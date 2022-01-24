Limerick Weather: Monday, January 24, 2022

TODAY is going to be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells, say Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in just light to moderate south to southeast breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY NIGHT: A mix of cloud and clear spells on Monday night, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in the northwest, Drier elsewhere with patchy frost, mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +6 degrees, coldest in the north and west, in light and variable breeze.

TUESDAY: Mostly dry on Tuesday with sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light south to southwest or variable breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloud and clear intervals, staying mostly dry with just isolated outbreak of light rain or drizzle near Atlantic coasts and minimum temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will start out mainly dry and cloudy, with just the odd spot of drizzle and some limited bright spells. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest during the afternoon, gradually extending southeastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Outbreaks of rain will continue to sink southwards over the country during Wednesday night, with drier and clearer conditions following from the north. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees over the northern half of the country, but temperatures remaining much milder further south ranging from around 7 to 9 degrees. Moderate southwesterly winds early in the night will become light and veer northwesterly overnight.

THURSDAY: Patchy outbreaks of rain will continue over the south of the country with drier bright conditions along with a few sunny spells further north, with just a slight chance of a passing shower there. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light west to northwest winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Friday will be another mostly dry day with some outbreaks of light rain or drizzle about, but it looks like the weather will turn more unsettled over the weekend.