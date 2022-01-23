Regular group walks set to provide 'strength in numbers' across Limerick city

WOMEN who are uncomfortable walking alone in the city following the murder of Ashling Murphy are being invited to join a regular group trek.

Haven Hub founder Leona O’Callaghan will, from next week, start regular daily walks along the city’s riverbanks throughout the day, with the hope that numerical strength equals safety.​

At present, Leona says many women feel that given the circumstances in which the 23-year-old schoolteacher was murdered – while jogging on a well-used path – many women feel unable to get out and walk or jog.

“There is a feeling they cannot go out for a walk with what's going on in the news, or when they do go out for a walk, they cannot enjoy it and relax. I know that feeling well, when you can only relax and feel safe again when you're back home,” she said.

The group walks will, she hopes, take that fear away, so people can enjoy their daily exercise and feel safe.​

“I think if we walked in a group, it will get you out and around people and feel safe. A sense they are not all in it on their own,” Leona added. She has said she hopes both men and women will join her on the walk, adding that male company should not be avoided in the wake of the incident in Offaly.

Leona – who has in the past bravely spoken about the abuse she has suffered at the hands of an older male – does not believe it would be healthy to exclude men from these walks.

She said: “There are some amazing men out there. By avoiding male company, by thinking this is all to do with the fact it's just their gender, we are cutting our nose off to spite our face. There are a lot of really good men out there who we should know we can stand next to and feel safe with.”

“Would I turn around and say a women should meet one-on-one with a man for a walk? I probably wouldn't. But as a group, we are meeting, we are going walking, and it's a safe way to be in the company of other males,” she added.

Through these walks, she is hoping that local people can build up 244 hours to reflect the number of women’s lives lost to violence since 1996.

The walks will take place several times a day – with the exact timings announced shortly. Leona will ensure there are at least three volunteers from the Haven Hub on each walk.

For more information, and to get involved, please email limerickhavenhub@gmail.com or telephone 085-2019250.