Calls for Limerick firefighters to be used as ‘first responders’

CALLS have been made to allow trained members of Limerick Fire and Rescue service to be deployed as ‘first responders’ to medical emergencies.

The proposal was put forward by Cllr Adam Teskey at the January meeting of Adare/Rathkeale councillors.

“It’s a matter of life and death,” he said, highlighting the current pressures on the National Ambulance Service because of the pandemic and associated staff absences.

“I am requesting that Limerick City and County Council would allow for the retained and full-time fire service to go out in response to 999 calls because it could come to any of our doors, at any given time or any given stage, whereby we need to use the 999 service and where we have continued delays in ambulances attending,” he said pointing our that local authorities in Kerry and Donegal are considering a similar initiative.

“We have (in Limerick) a fully supported retained fire service and a full-time fire service where the personnel have been fully trained in first response and (I am asking) that they would be enacted and brought out to such calls where it could save someone’s life,” he added.

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Bridie Collins and received unanimous support from members who asked that it happen as soon as possible.

“It’s a well thought-out and good idea, we should all, wherever possible, play our part in any way we can - especially if we have professionalism that can make a contribution then it should be used,” said the district cathaoirleach Cllr Kevin Sheahan.

While noting the sentiments of councillors, director of service Caroline Curley said, it might not be straight forward to implement such a policy.

“Having been in charge of the fire service for a number of years, I am aware of the various issues – that perhaps Cllr Teskey isn’t aware of – that have to be taken into consideration.”

However, Ms Curley said she would bring the proposal to the attention of the council CEO “to see if it can be acted on”.

“We have to ensure that we have adequate resources to cover fires and car accidents,” Ms Curley continued.

The director of service concluded by stating that members of Limerick Fire and Rescue already attend certain medical emergencies when requested by the HSE.