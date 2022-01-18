Search

20 Jan 2022

National daily Covid figures revealed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Monday 17 January, 5,916 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 979 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 93 are in ICU.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told Pat Kenny today on Newstalk:

"We're in a good position...we introduced emergency measures for public health reasons. I believe we have a duty to end the restrictions the moment the public health rationale is no longer in support of them."

Yesterday, the CMO reiterated the importance of following the updated masking advice.

He said: "It is now recommended that medical grade or FFP2 masks are used by anyone 13 years and older who is a confirmed case, a close contact or who has symptoms suggestive of #COVID19 over 60s and vulnerable people of all ages in indoor or crowded outdoor places."

He added that anyone visiting a healthcare setting or when visiting those who are vulnerable to Covid-19 in any setting.

"Masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of COVID-19 if made correctly, well fitted and worn properly – that is they cover the nose, mouth and chin," the CMO concluded.

