Limerick Weather: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Limerick weather
IT will be a cloudy start to today with some patchy light rain or drizzle in the morning. The cloud will break up by the early afternoon and the rest of the day will be dry, with good sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light, variable or northerly winds.
It will be dry and very cold tonight with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degrees with a widespread frost setting in. Mist and fog will develop too in light breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.