16 Jan 2022

More than 30 million litres of water saved in Limerick every day as leaks are fixed

Gerry O'Donnell of Irish Water

Reporter:

David Hurley

16 Jan 2022

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MORE than 30 million litres of water were saved in Limerick every day last year by Irish Water through its National Leakage Reduction Programme. 

The utility says the progress made across the city and county during 2021 is an example of what can be achieved through the fixing of leaks and the replacement of pipes.

“Following a proactive approach to reducing the loss of our most precious resource, we have saved over 33 million litres of water per day in Limerick city and county – that’s enough to fill over 13 Olympic size swimming pools,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water which is working with the local authority and Shareridge.

Since 2018, almost 22km of watermains have been replaced or upgraded across Limerick.

“An extensive review of the water network in Limerick was conducted resulting in a strategic plan to reduce leakage and provide a more reliable supply. Several significant challenges were identified including the condition of the city’s old and fragile watermains, which are prone to frequent bursts, as well as much needed improvements to the network and construction of some critical water infrastructure across the county,” said a spokesperson.

Council bid to acquire derelict site in Limerick village comes off the rails

Gerry O’Donnell from Irish Water added: “In Limerick, we continue to deliver a programme of works that are collectively driving leakage down. That not only involves fixing and replacing watermains, but also replacing old backyard watermains and lead services. We also fix leaks on customer’s properties under the ‘First Fix Free’ scheme.” 

Mr O’Donnell added that some if the works are strategic such as the upgrade of the watermain supplying University Hospital Limerick.

“This water main was old and had a history of bursts which impacted the hospital and wider community. It was therefore strategically targeted for replacement. The successful completion of this project ensures a more reliable supply of water for critical users now and into the future,” he explained.

John Heelan, Mechanical Services Officer at University Hospital Limerick says the completion of the upgrade was significant. “A reliable water supply is critical to the hospital's day-to-day operation. Water is necessary 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. The water main supplying the hospital was problematic as it burst frequently and left the hospital without a fresh supply of water. The staff at UHL are going above and beyond the call of duty during these challenging times, and to have a safe and reliable water supply now means one less worry as they care for their patients,” he said.

