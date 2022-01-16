Limerick judge expresses ‘concern’ at delay in hearing cases due to impact of Covid-19

A LIMERICK judge has raised his “concern” over the time it is taking for cases to come before him - and it is going to get worse.

The new legal term has been impacted by the current surge in Covid-19 cases resulting in the halting of all new jury trials in Limerick for at least two weeks.

A number of criminal cases were listed for trial before Limerick Circuit Court this Monday but these will not now proceed because of the pandemic.

Members of the public who received jury summons ahead of Monday’s court sitting are being advised they are no longer required to attend Limerick Courthouse at Mulgrave Street in the city.

In an official notice, published on the Courts Service website, Patricia Ryan, President of the Circuit Court confirmed she has directed that no jury trials will commence on the South Western Circuit (Limerick, Clare, Kerry) before January 24 with a review to take place on January 19.

“All other criminal matters will be heard as usual including sentencing hearings, arraignments and bail applications subject to strict compliance with public health guidelines and the Courts’ own guidance in relation to face coverings” reads the notice.

Where possible, District Court Appeals, will also proceed over the next fortnight. Civil cases and Family Law cases, which are listed for this week, will also proceed in-person, where possible.

Sittings of Limerick District Court - in the city, Kilmallock and Newcastle West - will also continue subject to compliance by all court users with the current public health measures.

During two separate cases at Limerick Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell spoke from the bench about the delays in justice being served. His comments were made before the official notice this week.

In the first case, Judge O’Donnell said the incident occurred in early 2017 and was promptly investigated by the gardai.

Over four and half years later the judge said it has come through the system “to get to my desk to crystalize matters”.

“We are where we are regarding the system. I am not laying blame. The timeframe of four years is of concern in matters of this nature. They are taking quite a lot of time to get through the system. It is not easy on the accused or the victim,” said Judge O’Donnell.

On the following day, the incident which led to the prosecution and court case happened in 2016.

“It is unfortunate the time it takes before it comes to finalisation. It is over five years ago. Unfortunately it is a fact. It makes it very difficult for the families of the injured party and equally the accused has it hanging over them. My view is the period is too long,” said Judge O’Donnell.

It is not something he has “control over”, said the judge, and he has to engage with the system as it is.

The defending barrister, said there has been a cloud over his client’s head and over the family for the last five years.

“It is a source of constant concern and worry,” said the barrister. He echoed Judge O’Donnell’s words that “nobody is to blame” and spoke of the added impact of Covid-19.