13 Jan 2022

Limerick Weather: Thursday January 13, 2021

Fog will be slow to clear on Thursday morning, with fog and low cloud persisting through much of the day, especially in the east of the province. Elsewhere, there will be with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
OVERVIEW: Continuing settled and largely dry through the rest of the week as high pressure dominates our weather. Frost and fog is expected to form by night, with fog persistent in places during the day.

Thursday night: Dense fog will develop over much of the country overnight with light breezes. Generally dry with just patchy drizzle possible along Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

Friday: Fog will once again be slow to clear through the morning and will linger for much of the day in places. Otherwise it will be a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Patchy drizzle will occur in coastal areas, with the odd isolated patch further inland. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees generally in light southeasterly or variable breezes.

Friday night: Dense fog will form again in light breezes, especially over the northern half of the country. Continuing dry for most but there will be some patchy drizzle, with light rain in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

Saturday: Fog will clear quicker than previous mornings leaving another mostly dry day for most albeit cloudier with patchy light rain and drizzle in places. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southerly breezes. Largely dry to start the night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. There is a band of light rain moving eastwards across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees with some mist and fog developing.

Sunday: Any lingering rain will clear away quickly during the morning, becoming mostly dry with sunny spells and a few spots of drizzle. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Further outlook: There is some uncertainty further out but current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to dominate our weather into next week with occasional weak fronts encroaching from the Atlantic at times later.

