National daily Covid figures revealed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 19,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 1,062 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 92 are in ICU.
Residents in Annacotty have been looking for a footpath to be installed for the past 25 years | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Head of Marketing at Keeper Solutions, Emma Wilson, was presented with the chain of office for 2022.
Patrick Stenson, Shane Rafferty and Colm Murphy of St Michael's Rowing Club. PICTURES: St Michael's Rowing Club.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.