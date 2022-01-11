Search

11 Jan 2022

Limerick Lotto players urged to check tickets for unclaimed prize

LIMERICK Lotto players have been urged to check their tickets as a big prize from October remains unclaimed. 

Players have until Friday 28 January to claim the €23,367 prize from the Lotto draw on Saturday 30 October draw. 

The winning numbers were  05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34 and the ticket was bought at Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle.

A Cork ticket holder from the same draw is also asked to come forward with their ticket sold at Anglands Service Station, Dromagh, Mallow.

Meanwhile Lotto players in Mayo have until Tuesday 25 January to claim their prize of €22,872 from the Wednesday 27 October draw. 

The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday 26 October at the Centra store on Lower James Street in Claremorris, Co. Mayo and the winning numbers were: 03, 11, 25, 32, 40, 45 and the bonus was 05.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these prizes.

“There are two players in Cork and Limerick who are yet to claim two Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 from the Saturday 30th October draw.

"With the claim deadline approaching on Friday 28th January, we are urging any of our players who may have purchased their tickets at Anglands Service Station in Dromagh, Mallow, Co. Cork or at Centra, Cul Crannagh in Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick to urgently check their old tickets.”

“If you are one of these three lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie. We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

