11 Jan 2022

Telecommunications company bids to serve up a mast at Limerick Lawn Tennis Club

The mast is planned for the car park of Limerick Lawn Tennis Club, with council set to make a decision on the project this month

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A TELECOMMUNICATIONS infrastructure firm is seeking to serve a phone mast in the grounds of a city tennis club.

Cignal Infrastructure is planning to construct a 18m high single-pole telecommunications structure carrying antenna and dishes in the car park of the Limerick Lawn Tennis Club at the Ennis Road. Planners will decide on the scheme this month.

In planning documents, agents for Cignal say that the infrastructure is “actively required” by eir, which is looking to expand its services on the northside.

“The height of this structure will allow mobile and broadband operators to effectively deliver services to the local community and wider area, thus extending the reach of communication technologies into areas that currently have poor to non-existent wireless mobile voice and data services,” they added.

The structure has been designed to minimise visual intrusion, it added, with an impact assessment undertaken at the site to assess any changes which would arise from the development on available views.

Cignal added 18 metres high is of “minimal height” to “meet coverage objectives and ensure signal propagation over the surrounding area and above local clutter.”

“In providing the proposed infrastructure, Cignal is making a positive contribution to the area and beyond by enhancing the social and economic life of the local, residential, civic and business communities,” adds a statement to planners.

