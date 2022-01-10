Daily Covid-19 case numbers announced

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23,909* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 1,063 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today, we continue to report a very high level of incidence of COVID-19 in the community.

"It is essential for everyone to protect themselves and others from infection. Every small action to limit the spread of this disease is vital, as we continue to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week.

“Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is an individual, with family and friends, and a team of healthcare workers providing care to them in very difficult circumstances.

"The best way we can continue to support our health service and protect each other is to continue to follow the public health advice as best we can – staying home and isolating if we have symptoms, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, opening windows, wearing facemasks and working from home where possi.

“Our most important layer of protection throughout this pandemic continues to be the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The vaccine programme is now open to all children between 5 -11 years of age and we know that the benefits of vaccinating children far outweigh the risks.

“Most children will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill. The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated.

“Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child. I would encourage all parents and guardians to discuss this update to our vaccination programme with your child and ensure that they are aware that vaccination is available to them.

"I would also encourage you to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine."