Limerick house prices expected to rise by 10% in next 12 months

THE PRICE of the average three bed semi detached house in Limerick City and county is expected to rise by 10% in the next year according to a new survey.
According to a survey by Real Estate Alliance, the average price of a three bed semi has risen to €205,000 in 2021, an increase of 21% from December 2020’s price of €170,000.
The REA Average House Price Index also shows that the same type of houses in the city now cost an average of €245,000, up 20% on the December 2020 average of €205,000, and 2.1% in the final three months of the year.
Average house prices rose by 2.24% to €269,963 nationally in the last three months of 2021.
Selling prices rose in commuter areas by 3.34% and the country’s large towns (2.57%) as buyers continue to move out further from the capital in anticipation of long-term remote working situations.
The commuter area increases are treble those in Ireland’s major cities, with Dublin increasing by 1% and Cork, Limerick and Galway by an average of 0.8% as agents reported a quieter quarter.
As the flight to rural locations continues, prices in the rest of the country’s towns rose by 2.6% in Q3 to €190,138.
Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford cities shared a combined increase of 0.8% in the past 12 weeks with the average three bed semi now costing €283,000.
While Cork (€335,000), Galway (€302,000) and Waterford (€250,000) were relatively static, prices in Limerick rose by 2.1% to €245,000.
Pat Dooley, REA Dooley said: "The end of Q4 has seen the market quieten somewhat.
Due to seasonality, we typically see fewer properties come to market coupled with large demand, and this is a trend we see continuing into Q1 2022.”
Colaiste Nano Nagle's BT Young Scientist 2022 entrants and their teachers Kelly Walsh and Amanda Prior
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.