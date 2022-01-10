Search

10 Jan 2022

Limerick house prices expected to rise by 10% in next 12 months

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE PRICE of the average three bed semi detached house in Limerick City and county is expected to rise by 10% in the next year according to a new survey.

According to a survey by Real Estate Alliance, the average price of a three bed semi has risen to €205,000 in 2021, an increase of 21% from December 2020’s price of €170,000.

The REA Average House Price Index also shows that the same type of houses in the city now cost an average of €245,000, up 20% on the December 2020 average of €205,000, and 2.1% in the final three months of the year.

Average house prices rose by 2.24% to €269,963 nationally in the last three months of 2021.

Selling prices rose in commuter areas by 3.34% and the country’s large towns (2.57%) as buyers continue to move out further from the capital in anticipation of long-term remote working situations.

The commuter area increases are treble those in Ireland’s major cities, with Dublin increasing by 1% and Cork, Limerick and Galway by an average of 0.8% as agents reported a quieter quarter.

As the flight to rural locations continues, prices in the rest of the country’s towns rose by 2.6% in Q3 to €190,138.

Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford cities shared a combined increase of 0.8% in the past 12 weeks with the average three bed semi now costing €283,000.

While Cork (€335,000), Galway (€302,000) and Waterford (€250,000) were relatively static, prices in Limerick rose by 2.1% to €245,000.

Pat Dooley, REA Dooley said: "The end of Q4 has seen the market quieten somewhat.

Due to seasonality, we typically see fewer properties come to market coupled with large demand, and this is a trend we see continuing into Q1 2022.”

