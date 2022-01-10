Limerick Weather: Monday, January 10, 2022

MILD, cloudy and damp to begin today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, says Met Eireann.

There will be a clearance to cooler and clearer conditions from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate south to southwest winds, veering west later.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: A largely settled spell of weather for the rest of the week with only small amounts of rain or drizzle and high pressure dominating. Temperatures close to normal in general but a little on the cold side in the east. There'll be some frost and fog forming under cloud breaks by night.

Patchy rain will clear southeastwards early on Monday night and it will become mainly dry and cold with clear spells. In light southwest or variable breezes some mist and fog patches will form along with a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

A bright and largely dry day on Tuesday with long spells of sunshine and just a little patchy drizzle along southern coasts and isolated light showers in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light southwesterly winds, fresher near to the northwest coast.

Tuesday night will be a dry night with long clear spells, allowing lowest temperatures to fall to between -1 and +3 degrees with frost developing in places in mostly light winds. Some mist and fog patches forming also.

Staying mostly dry into Wednesday with spells of sunshine once the early mist and fog clears. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, mildest in the west and southwest, in light to moderate southwesterly or variable winds.

Thursday and Friday look to be mainly dry days though a little drizzle is possible at times on Atlantic coasts. Cloud cover will vary and winds will be generally light southerly or variable. Highest temperatures will range from 5 or 6 degrees in the east and northeast to a milder 8 or 9 degrees further west. Nights will be cold with some frost and dense fog patches forming.