Limerick Weather: Sunday, January 9, 2022

A DRY and bright start with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Cloud will increase through the morning with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle moving in from the southwest during the afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of seven to nine degrees, but becoming milder later in the evening with temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate westerly, fresh at times on coasts then easing and backing southerly later.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will gradually become more settled in the week ahead. Patchy rain and drizzle on Monday will die out, leaving drier and brighter weather as we move towards midweek.

A generally cloudy night tonight, though, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of five to nine degrees occurring early on, with temperatures rising overnight in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Tomorrow, mild, damp and mostly cloudy, with patchy rain and drizzle, most persistent in western and northern areas. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, veering westerly.

Rain will be confined to the south of the country, turning lighter and patchier as Monday turns to Tuesday. Turning colder again with lowest temperatures of four to six degrees over Munster, in light westerly or variable winds.

Tuesday will be bright and largely dry, with long spells of sunshine and just a little patchy drizzle along southern coasts and isolated light showers in the northwest. Highest temperatures of six to nine degrees in light southwesterly winds.

As for that night, dry with long clear spells, temperatures falling to just below one and three degrees, with frost developing in places with light winds. Dry Wednesday with long spells of sunshine and the chance of an isolated light shower. Highest temperatures of six to 10 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

As we head towards next weekend, it will stay largely settled, though there will be a little patchy light rain and drizzle at times on Thursday and Friday.