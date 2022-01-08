Staff shortage prompts temporary closure of popular Limerick restaurant

Chicken Hut is closing on a temporary basis
STAFF shortages have prompted the temporary closure of a popular restaurant in Limerick city centre.
Chicken Hut, located in O'Connell Street, took to social media this afternoon to announce the news.
"Thank you for your patients and we greatly appreciate your co-operation during this time. We apologise for any inconvienience caused," the firm said.
Customers are being encouraged to follow the Chicken Hut's pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for further updates.
Businesses across Limerick and the country have experienced staff shortages in recent weeks following the surge of the Omicron variant.
