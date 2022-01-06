Man missing from Limerick is located safe and well

David Gbubemi has been located safe and well
A MAN who had been missing from Limerick since early December has been located safe and well.
David Gbubemi, 25, was reported missing from the city centre on Monday, December 6 last.
This Thursday evening An Garda Síochána announced that the young man has been located.
"We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required," reads a statement.
Former and current headmasters of Glenstal Abbey School, Fr Martin Browne and Marius Carney / Picture;: Glenstal Abbey School Twitter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.