Record number of Covid -19 cases in one day announced

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23,817* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
This marks a new one-day record for cases reported in the country since the start of the pandemic.
As of 8am today, 941 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.
Statistics on booster vaccinations are now available on the Covid-19 data hub.
* Given the current high incidence, the daily case number is based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE COVID Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are provisional. The HPSC and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 on CIDR over this period.
