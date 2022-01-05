Over 900 in hospital as national daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

THERE'S been another significant increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases nationwide, with the chief medical officer saying it's "concerning" to see so many in hospital.

Dr Tony Holohan was speaking after it was confirmed the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 17,656 new, confirmed cases of coronavirus.

And 928 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 94 are being treated at intensive care wards.

Since the onset of the pandemic almost two years ago, 5,952 people have tragically died from issues related to, and including Covid-19.

Over the last week, 40 people have died with the condition, the figures show.

Dr Holohan said: "It is concerning to see the rising number of people with Covid-19 in hospital. This means that our collective efforts to follow the public health advice remain very important. I know that many have sacrificed valuable time with friends and family to protect themselves and the wider community. These continued efforts are helping to slow the spread of this virus and will protect many from infection in the next few weeks."

It is concerning to see the rising number of people with #COVID19 in hospital. This means that our collective efforts to follow the public health advice remain very important. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) January 5, 2022

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 17,656* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 928 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 94 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 5, 2022

"The Covid-19 vaccine booster will protect the majority of people from severe disease. The booster programme is now open to everyone aged 16 and over. If you are not yet fully vaccinated or are yet to receive a booster dose, please take this opportunity to protect yourself as soon as possible. The best way for all of us to stay safe and to continue to protect our loved ones over the coming weeks is to isolate immediately if symptomatic, to keep your social contacts as low as possible, to avoid high risk activities and poorly ventilated environments and to continue to follow all of the public health measures that we know can stop the spread of Covid-19," he concluded.