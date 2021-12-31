Search

31 Dec 2021

Tolls to increase for Limerick motorists in 2022



Limerick Tunnel | Picture: Adrian Butler

MOTORISTS using the Limerick Tunnel or travelling to Dublin will have to pay higher toll charges from January 1. 

Transport Infrastructure Ireland have announced that eight toll roads will have their charges increased by 10c. 

This includes the Limerick Tunnel and the M7, both of which will have their toll raised from €1.90 to €2.00.

This is the first time since 2013 that prices have increased at these tolls with TII saying the increase is due to inflation. 

The increase in inflation over the nine year period from August 2012 to August 2021 was 4.3%, of which 2.9% related to inflation between August 2020 and August 2021.

Each toll road has its own bye laws which set out the basis for calculating the maximum tolls each year. 

The Public Private Partnership calculate the maximum tolls for their eight concession schemes and propose the actual tolls that should apply. 

The TII then reviews and agrees these charges and the actual tolls charged cannot exceed the maximum tolls calculated on any toll road.

Tolls will also increase by 10 cents on the M4, M1, N6, M7/M8, N8 and N25 Waterford. 

Tolls will not increase for cars on the M3 in 2022 .

