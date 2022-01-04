Council issues update on new graveyard for Limerick suburb

Council is identifying a site for a new cemetery in the Castletroy district
LIMERICK City and County Council has started scoping out locations for a new burial ground for the Castletroy area.
Nuala Gallagher, the planning director of services, told councillors this process is at an early stage, but it's the council's intention to have a site identified by mid-way through this year.
However, she added that acquiring the land could take up to 2023, while the development of the new cemetery may take a further two years.
All this means it might not be ready until 2026.
This information came following a question by Labour councillor Elena Secas, who has long campaigned for a new burial ground for what is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the Mid-West.
A native of Mexico the Poinsettia can be difficult to keep alive in our Irish climate - even with the help of a really warm house
Irish Water are investing €65m in a Limerick Disinfection Programme and 19 plants in Limerick have been upgraded and standardised so far I Picture: Irish Water
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.