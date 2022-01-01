Ten things to look forward to in Limerick during 2022

1. Ed Sheeran

It is not often a superstar comes to Limerick but in 2022 we will have one of the most famous singers on the planet in our city for not one night, but four.

Ed Sheeran has already sold out two nights at Thomond Park on May 5 and 6 and the promoters have asked for permission for another two gigs at the stadium.

The Bad Habits singer said that the Limerick gig will be the best Irish gig on his + - = ÷ x Tour so fans can expect a great night of live music.

2. St Patrick's Day

For the last two years we haven't been able to celebrate St Patrick's Day as usual so hopefully in 2022 we can change that.

No official plans have been announced yet in terms of a parade or any other celebrations but fingers crossed we will see some bit of normality.

There may not be a sea of people on O'Connell Street donning shamrock hats and waving flags but even a get-together with friends and family would be something to look forward to.

And, if we can have a parade, then let's make sure it is the loudest and brightest one yet!

3. Seeing family and friends

One of the hardest things we have had to deal with during the pandemic is missing out on precious time with family and friends.

While restrictions have allowed us to visit others on and off throughout the last two years, some people still haven't seen their loved ones.

Many people living abroad have not been able to reunite with their families but with vaccination rates increasing hopefully 2022 will be the year for heartfelt reunions.

Whether it's christenings, weddings or birthdays, next year will be the year for family reunions. Touch wood.

4. Gigs

While we have seen smaller gigs during Covid-19 and a brief period of full venues, 2022 will see a host of big names play Limerick. Musicians are also hoping to get back on stage in 2022 with a number of tours and shows scheduled.

Imelda May, Bell X1 and Jenny Greene (pictured above) are just some of the concerts we can enjoy in 2022 and even more are set to be announced. We can also look forward to shows from Gavin James, Macy Gray, Crowded House, The National and of course Ed Sheeran.

5. Great Limerick Run

The biggest event in Limerick is back with a bang in 2022, the Regeneron Great Limerick Run will take place on May 1, 2022.

The marathon brings thousands of runners and supporters to Limerick for the May Bank Holiday weekend and there is always an amazing buzz around the city.

The last two runs have taken place virtually with participants taking part in their own area but hopefully in 2022 the event will return to the streets of Limerick.

Early bird registration is now open for the Marathon, Relay, Half Marathon and the six mile event.

6. Festivals

We have put on some great festivals over the years and hopefully 2022 will be no different.

For the last two years, events like Riverfest and Pig 'n' Porter have been called off due to the pandemic.

If restrictions allow, fingers crossed we will see some of these big events return to bring some much needed excitement and atmosphere to the city and county.

The first big festival of 2022 is the Limerick Choral Festival which is due to take place from Friday, March 4 to Sunday 6 and hopefully more announcements will follow.

7. Holidays

In 2022 we are set to see a return of normal flight schedules with more routes announced for Shannon Airport.

That means we will be able to take off and explore places like Barcelona, Corfu and Faro from our local airport.

If you fancy going further afield then regular flights to and from the US will also be back in 2022.

Holidays aren't just trips for us to explore new places and relax, the restarting of flights mean people will also be able to see family and friends they may not have seen since the start of the pandemic.

8. Hurlers continuing their reign

Declan Hannon holding aloft the MacCarthy Cup at Croke Park has become a regular occurrence over the last few years (we might just forget about 2019).

In 2022 we might get another chance to see an army of green celebrating on the streets of Dublin as Limerick aim to retain the All-Ireland hurling title.

The lads have defeated Cork, Waterford and Galway in three out of the last four finals so hopefully they can keep their winning streak going. The team also took home a record 12 All Star Awards in 2021 so they are in fine form for next season.

9. Exploring more of Limerick

If things don't return to normal as quickly as we would like next year then we might have more time to spend around Limerick, and that is definitely not a bad thing.

One positive that has come out of the last two years is that we have been able to explore more of our local area than ever before.

From hidden gems to those places we just haven't had the chance to visit, our gorgeous county has so much to offer.

So if you aren't planning on going abroad next year, why not spend the time exploring the Treaty County instead?

10. Normality

There is one thing that everyone is longing for at the moment and that is something very simple, a little bit of normality.

The last two years have been unlike anything we have ever experienced and our world has completely changed.

So in 2022 all we can hope for is some bit of normality - whether that is going to a big gig, celebrating a birthday with a big bunch of friends or maybe even just giving someone outside your bubble a hug.

We may not be back to the old normal in the next 12 months, but hopefully in 2022 we can make the most of what comes our way. Here's to 2022 - please let it be a good one!

Happy New Year to all our readers, advertisers and contributors