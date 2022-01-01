Search

01 Jan 2022

Bereaved Limerick mother makes New Year road safety plea

Bereaved Limerick mother makes New Year road safety plea

Eileen Fitzgerald with a photo of her six-year-old son Anthony who died in a road traffic incident outside her former home in Murroe

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK mum whose young son was killed in a road traffic accident has been contacted by mothers worried more children will die on the same stretch of road.

Eileen Fitzgerald, the mother of six-year-old Anthony who died outside her former home in Ros Fearna, Murroe in 2012, said she hasn’t celebrated a Christmas since.

Ms Fitzgerald has made a New Year’s appeal so other mothers don’t “suffer the mental torture” she has.

Back in 2016, Ms Fitzgerald and former councillor, Lisa Marie Sheehy were behind a campaign to get ramps erected. However, the council said it would set a “precedent”.

In 2018, Ms Fitzgerald reiterated her appeal. She moved from her home because she feared a similar incident would happen again.

Limerick mum moves house as she fears another child will die due to speeding cars

In recent weeks she has been contacted by mothers in Murroe to raise the issue again. The speeds people were driving outside the large estate were already “way too fast” but it has been magnified by resurfacing works, said Eileen.

“They tarmacked it so now the speed is even worse up and down it. Now the road is as smooth as anything, it is like a race track.

“I was on the phone to a girl a couple of weeks ago and she was crying on the phone to me. She is afraid of her children crossing the road every morning. They are very worried,” said Eileen.

She estimates there could be 20 or 30 children in Ros Fearna that have to cross the road every morning to walk to school and get buses and in the “dark evenings” coming home later that day.

“I know I am not going to bring Anthony back but I am going to try and help them with their little kids so that there won't be another fatal accident.

“I don’t want another mother and family to suffer the mental torture we went through after my Anthony got killed on that road. He was the youngest of six kids. He was the baby. Anthony would be 16 now. He will be 10 years dead in April. I moved from Murroe because I couldn't take the pressure of it anymore,” said Eileen.

Gardai make a point over speeding offences at Limerick Tunnel

 Despite moving away she is very familiar with the road as she and her family visit a memorial plaque to Anthony where he was killed, every few days.

“I was out there before Christmas. I was cleaning up my little boy’s plaque and honest to God I nearly got blown into the ditch two or three times due to the speed of the cars,” she said.

“I couldn't believe it knowing that two people had been killed on that road. I can see it happening again. I have seen so many near misses.

“It is frightening to see it,” said Eileen, who called for ramps to be erected on the road outside Ros Fearna, Murroe to slow traffic or “even a zebra crossing would help”.

Limerick City and County Council has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media