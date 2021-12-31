Limerick Weather: New Year's Eve 2021

A WINDY start to today with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, easing moderate to fresh in the afternoon. Largely cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle to start but it will become drier by afternoon. It will become windy again in the evening with further outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
Spells of rain will spread from the southwest through the night. Mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
