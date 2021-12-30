Closure of street in Limerick city centre investigated

Council could move to restrict access to Little William Street | PICTURE: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
A CITY centre street could be closed to motorised vehicles in the morning, under proposals revealed at council.
At this month's metropolitan district meeting, Labour councillor Joe Leddin asked the local authority consider the closure of Little William Street to through traffic from William Street to Thomas Street.
He suggested automated bollards to facilitate deliveries and emergency access and added: "Such a closure will improve the safety of pedestrians."
In a written response, transport director Brian Kennedy said the plan warrants consideration, saying it could be in operation between 6am and 11am.
"The introduction of this proposal will require consultation with all stakeholders at Thomas Street, William Street and Little William Street," he added.
At present, both Lower Thomas Street and Bedford Row are pedestrianised.
