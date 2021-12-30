Search

Uninsured Limerick motorist hit with prison sentence and driving ban

Kilmallock Courthouse

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A MOTORIST who was caught driving without insurance for a fourth time has been sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.

Sam Houlihan, aged 37, of Aherlow Heights, Tipperary Town pleaded guilty to several offences arising from a detection at Ash Hill, Kilmallock on November 24, 2020.

At a hearing before Christmas, Inspector Pat Brennan told Kilmallock District Court, gardai encountered the defendant at 8.55am.

He said the 06 LK-registered Ford Focus did not have a valid NCT and that Mr Houlihan did not have insurance or a driver’s licence.

Quantities of cannabis herb and cocaine were found in the vehicle and the defendant admitted they were for his own personal use.

Judge Patricia Harney was told Mr Houlihan has 42 previous convictions, including three for driving without insurance and three for possession of drugs.

Ten-year prison sentence for machete attack in Limerick town

Solicitor Kevin Power said his client has had difficulties in the past with addiction but that he has been “clean” for a number of months.

He suggested that the court allow him some time to engage with the Probation Service before finalising the matter.

Judge Harney disagreed and rejected the suggestion commenting that Mr Houlihan had “run out of road” given his previous record.

She added that the driving while disqualified offence had elevated his offending into a “whole different category”.

She imposed consecutive prison sentences totalling eight months and disqualified Mr Houlihan from driving for a total of 20 years.

A number of fines were also handed down included one of €250 in relation to the drugs charges.

The defendant has lodged an appeal against the severity of the sentence imposed.

