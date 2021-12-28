Limerick Weather: Tuesday December 28, 2021

Tuesday morning there will see scattered showers, merging into longer spells of rain in northern parts of the province. It will be drier for the afternoon as showers become isolated. Cloud will increase in the southwest during the evening. It will be breezy in the morning with fresh to strong westerly winds but winds will gradually ease through the afternoon, becoming light and variable by evening. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Mild and unsettled with frequent rain and breezy or windy spells.

Tuesday night: Rain will develop in the southwest early on Tuesday night and will extend northeastwards across the country overnight, turning heavy at times and giving a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 7 degrees, coldest in the north early in the night. Light southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh.

Wednesday: Wednesday morning will be wet and breezy with some heavy falls of rain in places, along with fresh and gusty westerly winds. The rain will gradually clear northeastwards through the morning and will be followed by dry weather with sunny spells and lighter winds. However, cloud will build from the south as the day goes on and patchy rain will move into southern areas during the evening. It will be very mild for the time of year with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and drizzle, becoming isolated later. Staying mild with temperatures only falling to between 8 and 12 degrees, with light to moderate south to southwest winds.

Thursday: Thursday will be cloudy, wet and breezy. A band of rain will move northwards over the country and will be heavy at times giving a risk of localised flooding. The rain will be accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds. It will be mild again with afternoon temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Thursday night: Thursday night will be breezy or windy with fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds. There will be widespread rain or heavy showers early in the night but drier and clearer conditions will gradually spread from the south as the night progresses and winds will decrease too. There will be little change in temperatures from day to night, staying around 9 to 12 degrees.

Friday: A dry and bright start to the day but more rain will move in from the Atlantic during the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times. It will become breezy again too as fresh southerly winds develop. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Outlook for next weekend: Currently it looks like Saturday (New Year's Day) will be breezy and mild with sunny spells and scattered showers, with similar conditions on Sunday, albeit slightly cooler.