Search

28 Dec 2021

Little learners from Limerick after-school club become unlikely pals with nursing home residents

Little learners from Limerick become unlikely pals with nursing home residents

The Manister after school club pupils with their letters and artwork that they sent to the residents of the nursing home

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK after school club has gained some new friends in a nursing home in Portlaoise after they wrote letters to them throughout the pandemic.

The Ballard Lodge Nursing Home reached out to Manister After School Club when they saw how involved their pupils were in charities and the community.

After connecting with the school, the nursing home residents started writing letters to the children about themselves and their lives.

In return, the children sent colourings, letters and cards full of love that brightened the days of the elderly residents during lockdown.

There are all different ages in the school and the children quickly formed personal connections with the residents.

The after school manager Sinead Costello shared the children's interests with director of nursing Bernie Brennan and from there they paired up the children with residents.

PICTURES: Tots spread Christmas cheer in Limerick village

Bernie said the letter writing has been a source of great pleasure for the residents as well as the staff.

“We connected with the after school last year and the children have been providing laughter and joy to our residents especially where mental wellbeing, stress and boredom were a challenge.

“One child wrote to a 94-year-old resident saying ‘Not everything is amazing right now but everything will get better’.

“In this fast paced world the older residents had time to personalise their words, getting letters back helped them stay connected and we were delighted as we know they had to compete against computer games and TV.”

She continued: “The letters and now the delivery of very personalised Christmas parcels have brought a smile to a lot of faces. Our post box has been full of letters of love.”

The intergenerational and intercounty relationship has grown over the last year with the Portlaoise home even getting behind Limerick's bid for hurling glory.

Bernie said: “We had a green and white flag flying here to support our friends down in Limerick and John Kiely became a household name.

“The little letters that were coming were full of stories of the hurlers, it became a thing for us in the home.

“We became interested in following them and it became something for us to do with them as well, watching the matches kept them going”.

The letters and correspondence have become an important part of the resident's and children's lives.

“It is very personal. We would love to have them come up or for us to go down but with everything going on at the moment of course we can't,” Bernie continued.

“The kids love the names as well, everyone is going back to the older names now so we try and match them up with the same names if we can.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media