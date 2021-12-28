Limerick Opera Festival hopes to build success with novel fundraising campaign

A COMMUNITY-led campaign is looking to build a new wall in Limerick to signify the scale of operatic talent within the county.

The project has been launched by the Limerick Opera Festival to help support the growth of the newly founded group.

They intend on building an ‘Opera Wall’ with donations along the wall to be built brick by brick.

Members of the public, families, businesses or clubs are invited to sponsor a brick as part of a wall at an exhibition to be held in a Limerick Museum in 2022.

In addition, a special Christmas Opera Aria Gala is taking place at St Mary’s Cathedral in Limerick city on this Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 6pm.

Director Ger Reidy wants the Limerick Opera Festival to be open, inclusive and made for everyone.

“We want to build the festival from the ground up and that is where the Opera Wall campaign came from. We want to challenge the idea that opera is not accessible to all.”

The Festival Fundraising Campaign Concert will feature soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson, with Kevin Neville on bass, accompanied on piano by Peter Barley, performing some “very popular operatic arias.”

Mr. Reidy added that the inaugural festival has been set to take place in May 2022, with the upcoming Christmas Gala in December designed to showcase the talent on board and promote the organisation.

He is calling on the support of the people and businesses of Limerick in order to build the festival “brick by brick.”

“Our concert over the Christmas period will help promote what will be on offer in the summer and is also a perfect way for people to relax during the lull that usually happens between Christmas and the New Year.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, tickets for strictly 90 people are available online at limerickoperafestival.ie for €25 each.