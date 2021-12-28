Prison sentence for serial offender who ‘brazenly leaves' Limerick stores without paying

A JUDGE said the shopkeepers of Limerick, who are being “put to the pin of their collars”, should be able to put their items up for sale without thieves “brazenly” walking out with them.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was speaking at the end of a case where Amanda Hayes, aged 31, with an address at Inis Ealga, Shannon, pleaded guilty to nine thefts.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said the offences occurred in various locations in Limerick city on dates between May and August, 2020. He said they were all retail premises apart from Limerick Animal Welfare charity shop.

“The total value of the goods stolen was €1,775. None were recovered. The defendant is a prolific offender. The modus operandi is largely the same. She enters the premises, takes items and brazenly leaves without paying,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

The offence locations included Centra, William Street; Jack & Jones, Cruises Street; Allens, William Street; Lifestyle Sports; Boots; Ryan’s Centra, Raheen, Elvery’s Sports and Limerick Animal Welfare charity shop. In the latter instance, Mr O’Sullivan said she took a handbag that had been left on a counter. It contained a wallet, student car, credit card, €25 and £30.

The investigating garda, Aoife Laffan, said Hayes made full admission after she was arrested. Limerick Circuit Court heard the defendant has 93 previous convictions with 39 for theft.

Mr O’Sullivan described Hayes as a “prolific offender”.

“The goods are sold for drug purposes - an addiction to heroin and crack cocaine,” said Mr O’Sullivan, who added that she is on remand and she looks a lot healthier.

Defending barrister, Antoinette Simon, instructed by solicitor Edel Ryan, thanked Mr O’Sullivan for his fair summation and made reference to her client looking healthier. Ms Simon said Hayes had huge addiction issues and the easy way out was to steal items for substance use. Ms Simon spoke of her client’s “troubled life”.

“Her mother died. She was living with her stepfather who introduced her to substance use. It sent her into a spiral of drugs from a very young age,” said Ms Simon.

When Hayes was arrested in May, 2021, the barrister said she did not take up bail and has been in custody since.

“She has befriended a person who was a counsellor before their incarceration. She has opened up to her. She has also engaged regarding her addiction. She wants a better life. She has two children. She had cleaning jobs in the past. She wants to change her life going forward,” said Ms Simon.

Regarding the theft at Limerick Animal Welfare, Ms Simon said Hayes has instructed her that she wants to do community work for the charity.

“She wants to give back to society,” said Ms Simon.

He said he understood that drug issues may lead people into these “spirals”. However, he said there was a certain amount of “guile, cunning and premeditation”.

Regarding the severity of sentence, Judge O’Donnell said people often in situations like this do their time, get out, take drugs and commit crimes again.

He gave Hayes credit for her guilty plea, not taking up bail and engaging with services.

Judge O’Donnell imposed a two and half year prison sentence backdated to May 8, 2021, with the final 12 months suspended on condition she be of good behaviour for 12 months post release.

Addressing Hayes, Judge O’Donnell said: “I am giving you a chance. I don’t want to see you back here again. That’s your choice.”