Victim has recurring nightmares after attack following attack in Limerick town

A YOUNG man “still has nightmares” after he was punched in the face, hit with a bottle of beer, kicked on the ground and stabbed in Rathkeale.

Three young men from County Limerick each pleaded guilty at the circuit court to violent disorder and assault.

Joe Power, aged 25, of Crean, Athlacca; Jamie Shinnors, aged 25, Kylefea, Croom; and Peter “Blondie” Ward, aged 26, with addresses at Deebert, Kilmallock and Cahir Road halting site, Clonmel appeared before Judge Tom O’Donnell for a sentencing hearing before Christmas.

Garda Enda Moroney said the assault occurred in the early hours of March 14, 2017. He agreed with John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that a young lady was celebrating her 21st in a pub. Afterwards, she and her friends headed to a flat in The Square in Rathkeale to continue the celebrations.

The barrister said the three accused were also in The Square, drinking bottles of Budweiser.

“Without any justification one of them struck one of the ladies in the face. The victim intervened to protect his friends. He was hit in the face with a fist, struck with a bottle to the back of the head and kicked on the ground by more than one person. They were acting in consort,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

He continued: “The three accused were getting sour over not being allowed into the party”. Garda Moroney agreed.

Mr O’Sullivan said the victim went to hospital where he received thread and paper stitches.

“He suffered a fracture of his left cheekbone which had to be operated on,” said Mr O’Sullivan, who added there was swelling and tenderness, limited mouth opening and continuing numbness. The barrister said puncture wounds to his chest were consistent with stabbing. Limerick Circuit Court heard a scissors was recovered but there was no DNA evidence, blood or fingerprints on it.

A victim impact statement was read out which said he had been training to be a nurse but has paused that and is working as a carer.

He said that he moved away from his family and friends Rathkeale due to what happened and his “fear” of being there.

“Scars to my face and body have affected my confidence. I still have nightmares and wake up screaming in a cold sweat. I have gone from being an outgoing person to staying at home as it is safer there,” said the victim in his statement. It concluded by saying he hopes nobody else goes through what he has been through.

Garda Moroney outlines that Ward and Power have a number of previous convictions but Shinnors has none. The three defendants were represented by Brian McInerney BL, Reginald Garrett BL and Kenneth Kerins BL. All three barristers said their clients wished to “apologise unreservedly”. A sum of €2,000 was offered by all three defendants to the victim.

After consulting with the victim, Mr O’Sullivan said it is “inadequate but the injured party will accept it”. The victim told Judge Tom O’Donnell he plans to return to his nursing training.

“We need every person we can get in nursing at the moment. I hope you get back to your career as quickly as possible,” said Judge O’Donnell. He said his concern was that the psychological fall-out is high but he has made a good recovery from the medical report.

Judge O’Donnell said one of the accused has no record and while the other two have previous convictions they don’t show “underlying propensity for violence”.

“I’m not going to say anything about compensation figures. I hope he regains his confidence to go back to Rathkeale, returns to his nursing career as soon as possible and fulfills his dream,” said Judge O’Donnell.

Sentencing was adjourned until February.