27 Dec 2021

Limerick Farming: IFA issues warning over ‘massive exodus' from liquid milk sector

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

IF YOU grew up on a dairy farm that milked all year around, December 25, was more associated with your father shouting at you to get out of your cosy bed than Father Christmas.

This reporter can distinctly recall one bitter morning when the machine wouldn’t start and water pipes were frozen.

When we did get going a not very festive feeling cow caught me beautifully with a soiled tail on the cheek. Merry Christmas, indeed. But after milking and doing a few jobs you didn’t half demolish the turkey and ham!

But liquid milk farmers are slowly going the way of the dodo. IFA liquid milk chairman Keith O’Boyle said they are seeing a “massive exodus of farmers from the liquid milk sector as the premium over the winter no longer covers costs, let alone leaves a profit”.

“Last year, 20% of liquid milk producers exited the sector. Escalating costs has eroded the profitability and sustainability of liquid milk producers.

“Since last winter, feed, energy and fuel costs have risen by 14%, 21% and 22% respectively (Sept ’21 vs. Sept ’20), and that’s before fertiliser, which will be more than double next spring,” said Mr O’Boyle.

While input costs are rising sharply, he said the retail price of milk has remained the same for the past decade. The National Milk Agency estimates that 70% of milk sells under private label, which typically carries a 27% discount. If retailers and consumers want a consistent supply of high-quality, fresh milk throughout the year, they simply will have to pay more for it,” said Mr O’Boyle.

Coincidentally, speaking on the National Dairy Council podcast Dairy Matters this week, John and Sally McKenna say they don’t believe that Irish dairy farmers receive the recognition and credit they deserve for the quality of the milk they produce or for being custodians of Ireland’s land and its environment.

Two of the most celebrated food journalists in Ireland described the Irish product as the “grand cru of milk” – saying it’s the best in the world and that it should be recognised as such.

“We don’t think our farmers are valued enough in this country. It’s like we see the bottle of milk in the fridge and we don’t really think about it – it’s just always been there.

“There is a perception that farmers don’t really think about the land, but it’s so misguided because when you start to talk and start to meet farmers, you realise that these people are scientists, they are environmentalists, they understand water, they understand animals. They are fantastic people and I think we should have more faith in them,” they said.

And maybe, just maybe, more might appreciate the farmers milking cows on Christmas morning and every other morning this winter for diminishing returns as they eat their cornflakes.

