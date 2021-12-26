Sheahan replaces Galvin on Limerick Joint Policing Committee

Cllr John Sheahan has been elected as a member of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee
COUNCILLOR John Sheahan has been nominated to replace his party colleague, Cllr Liam Galvin, on the Limerick Joint Policing Committee.
Cllr Galvin resigned his position last month - citing what, he claimed, was the absence of policy implementation and the lack of progress in tackling issues which he had raised.
The Joint Policing Committee, which meets once a quarter, is made up of councillors, members of the Oireachtas, senior garda management in Limerick and community representatives.
At the conclusion of the December meeting, Cllr Adam Teskey, the chairman of the committee, stated correspondence had been received from Cllr Galvin confirming his intention to resign from the JPC.
After accepting the nomination of Cllr Sheahan, Cllr Teskey proceeded to thank Cllr Galvin for his contribution during his time as a member.
Cllr Sheahan, who was not present at the virtual meeting, will take up his position on the JPC early in the New Year.
Mayor Daniel Bulter, Dr Paul O'Brien, Mary Immaculate College and Randel Hodkinson check out some of the vintage toys on display at Narrative Four | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.