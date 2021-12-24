Search

24 Dec 2021

Elf on the shed at Limerick farm goes down a storm

Brenda Lundon’s Elf on the shed had a hard night by all accounts

Donal O'Regan

YOU’VE heard of elf on the shelf but this is elf on the shed! Suckler farmer Brenda Lundon, from Pallasbeg, Cappamore, has put an agri spin on the mischievous elves that have become part of the run up to Christmas in countless homes.

During the summer she showed her support for Limerick’s hurlers with messages on bales of silage but now she is getting into the festive spirit.

“I started doing elf on the shed four Christmases ago. I started off with one elf, then I had four or five. Then a life-size one came along this year,” said Brenda.

The giant elf blew in with the storm so Brenda christened him Barra. And due to staff shortages on farms Brenda didn’t miss a trick and put him to work.

She posts a photo of what Barra has been up to every morning on her Facebook page. In the one pictured poor Barra had too many ‘Jägerbombs’ the night before and was panned out!

“It is only a bit of banter on Facebook with people. They are getting a good auld kick out of it. It is harmless and a bit of fun at Christmas,” laughed Brenda.

