Milford Care Centre receives major funding boost after a ‘difficult year for fundraising’

MILFORD Care Centre has received significant funding to provide palliative care in the Mid-West, in what has been described as “a very difficult year for fundraising.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced that the registered charity, based in Castletroy, would be allocated a once-off non-recurring payment of €700,000.

Welcoming the announcement, Limerick City TD Willie O'Dea said: “As a great many families across Limerick and the Mid-West will know, the team at Milford Care Centre do Trojan work and provide support, help and advice to cancer patients and their families right across the region.”

The voluntary organisation has 75% of its operating costs met by the HSE each year, and relies heavily on the generosity of the people living across Limerick and the Mid-West.

CEO Mary O’ Brien welcomed the extra funding which she said will “give a vital boost” to their Palliative Care services, which includes: the Specialist Palliative Care Unit, Hospice at Home Services (Community services) and day services.

She highlighted that the payment will contribute towards day-to-day running of the Care Centre and help staff deliver essential care across the campus.

“2021 has proven to be a very difficult year for fundraising. A lot of local events which end up with donations for Milford were not held because of Public Health guidelines and restrictions,” she said.

The Chief Executive commended the tremendous dedication and courage of her staff, particularly throughout the pandemic.

She added that a Christmas cheer rung out at Milford Care Centre upon receiving the news that significant funding was to be allocated.

“Milford has felt the impact of Covid, however the public have been very generous in their donations and ongoing support.

“We remain hopeful that next year we can welcome back the people of the Mid-West and beyond to our fundraising events that are planned throughout the year,” she concluded.