Limerick Weather for Christmas Eve

Santa will have no problem navigating his way through the rain thanks to Rudolph's help!
IT will be a cloudy start to Christmas Eve with outbreaks of rain during the morning. The rain will gradually clear away to the north during the afternoon, with some bright or sunny spells following. However, another band of rain will push into the southwest in the evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees and it will be rather breezy, in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.
Becoming cloudier across the country in the evening with outbreaks of rain pushing in from the southwest. Some patchy mist will form elsewhere before the rain extends to all areas by night. Santa will have no problem navigating his way through the rain thanks to Rudolph's help. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.
