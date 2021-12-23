Search

23 Dec 2021

Limerick minister calls on gardai to break up packed house parties

Limerick minister calls on gardai to break up packed house parties

A still from the video that has gone viral

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK minister has called on gardai to be on "high alert" and break up packed house parties this Christmas.

Minister Niall Collins said he didn't want to see a repeat of last Christmas when videos emerged from house parties in Rathkeale.

One featured dozens of men dancing together in close proximity. Another showed bare-chested men hugging each other as music blares. 

In recent days a video has been shared widely of a house stocked with hundreds upon hundreds of bottles of spirits. The title of the video is "House party in Rathkeale".

Minister Collins confirmed he had seen the video purportedly from a home in the West Limerick town.

"We have to be very careful here. I have been unable to confirm this is Rathkeale. But it doesn't matter if it is Rathkeale or Roscommon we don't want to see scenes like we did last year. We know how transmissable Omicron is and one big house party could easily be a superspreader event," said Deputy Collins.

The Fianna Fail man said locals in Rathkeale felt let down and left behind by the authorities last year.

"It was only a minority who were having these house parties and acting irresponsibly. Their behaviour was an insult to locals and business people who have done Trojan work to promote the town. We can't let history repeat itself.

"If gardai come across or get a report of a big house party then they must nip it in the bud," he said Collins.

He concluded by saying: "There needs to be a stronger and more visible police presence on the ground this Christmas".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media