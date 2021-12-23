Limerick minister calls on gardai to break up packed house parties

A LIMERICK minister has called on gardai to be on "high alert" and break up packed house parties this Christmas.

Minister Niall Collins said he didn't want to see a repeat of last Christmas when videos emerged from house parties in Rathkeale.

One featured dozens of men dancing together in close proximity. Another showed bare-chested men hugging each other as music blares.

In recent days a video has been shared widely of a house stocked with hundreds upon hundreds of bottles of spirits. The title of the video is "House party in Rathkeale".

Minister Collins confirmed he had seen the video purportedly from a home in the West Limerick town.

"We have to be very careful here. I have been unable to confirm this is Rathkeale. But it doesn't matter if it is Rathkeale or Roscommon we don't want to see scenes like we did last year. We know how transmissable Omicron is and one big house party could easily be a superspreader event," said Deputy Collins.

The Fianna Fail man said locals in Rathkeale felt let down and left behind by the authorities last year.

"It was only a minority who were having these house parties and acting irresponsibly. Their behaviour was an insult to locals and business people who have done Trojan work to promote the town. We can't let history repeat itself.

"If gardai come across or get a report of a big house party then they must nip it in the bud," he said Collins.

He concluded by saying: "There needs to be a stronger and more visible police presence on the ground this Christmas".