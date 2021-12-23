Limerick Weather: Thursday, December 23, 2021

BRIGHTENING up across the province this morning, to give a day of good sunny spells and just a few scattered showers. Relatively mild with highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Low pressure will dominate Irish weather in the countdown to Christmas, bringing some wet and breezy conditions.

Tonight is generally dry and clear at first with some mist and fog forming, mainly in Ulster. Cloud will increase from the southwest overnight with outbreaks of rain gradually spreading across Munster and west Connacht by morning. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees over the northern half of the country, six to nine degrees further south. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, winds lighter in the north.

As for Christmas Eve, outbreaks of rain will spread northwards , reaching Ulster later in the afternoon. Clearer and brighter conditions will quickly follow into the south, extending into the west by afternoon. Patches of light rain and drizzle will linger. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly winds.

There remains some uncertainty in the forecast for the exact details of the weather over the Christmas weekend. Current indications suggest that more rain will spread across the country from the southwest later on Christmas Eve night. However, with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem making his way through this!

Stay home and open your presents on Christmas Day, as it will generally cloudy and breezy out with widespread outbreaks of rain. There will be dry periods too with the chance of some brighter spells. Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees, in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

St Stephen's Day will see a continuation of this weather, although the rain will become patchier later in the day. Turning cooler with highest temperatures of four to six degrees. Fresh easterly winds will moderate through the day.