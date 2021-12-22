Limerick gardai investigating after man claims his fingers were 'chopped off'

GARDAI are investigating an incident in which a man claims his fingers were "chopped off".
A video has been shared widely on social media of the person showing his bandaged hands and injuries sustained to his head. There are unconfirmed reports that a sword was used.
A garda spokesperson confirmed officers at Mayorstone are investigating the alleged assault of a man in his late 20s in the course of an incident at Assumpta Park, Limerick city on Saturday, December 18.
"It’s understood the man sustained lacerations to his hand in the course of the incident that occurred sometime between 4pm and 6pm. He received treatment for his injuries at UHL.
"A knife was recovered by Gardaí from the scene. Enquires are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident," said a garda spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Henry Street 01 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
