Lego tribute to late rugby great Anthony Foley is the star of block party

A LEGO tribute to a Munster Rugby legend was unveiled at a family friendly show in Limerick.

The Limerick Christmas Lego Show took place, fittingly, at Thomond Park Stadium.

As part of the day’s events, a Lego tribute to the late Anthony Foley, who died suddenly in 2016 at the age of 42, was unveiled for all to see at the former Munster Rugby captain’s old stomping ground.

Cllr Olivia O’Sullivan, who enjoyed the day out with her two children, drew attention on social media to the thoughtful tribute put together by Limerick artist Gary Kirwan.

Corbally resident Gary, who helped put the day’s events together along with his wife Shelly, hopes that his “Lego mosaic” will do justice to the legendary Munster number 8.

“My husband decided to make the portrait as he grew up watching Munster and Axel playing,” Shelly told the Limerick Leader.

Painting a picture of the process, she added that the mosaic was made on Lego boards, whereby Gary took the picture and put grid lines on it to mark out the scale.

He then used a sharpie marker and drew it onto the boards before adding the Lego plates and then just kept making changes until he was “happy with the final product.”

The tribute, which Gary undertook during lockdown last year, resulted in 60 hours work and is made up of 12,096 individual Lego studs.

Displays with original and hard to find Lego models were the main draw on the day at Thomond Stadium. There was also a huge Lego play area, free speed build competitions, a duplicate and colouring table for younger children, vendors and a sensory cool down area.

“It’s been extremely tough trying to organise a show and balance everything around restrictions but when you meet such nice kids it makes it all worthwhile,” Shelly reflected.