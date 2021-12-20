Search

20 Dec 2021

Limerick Weather: Monday, December 20, 2021

Limerick Weather: Monday, December 20, 2021

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

ANOTHER dry and cloudy day today, any mist and fog will gradually clear with a few bright spells developing during the day.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes, says Met Eireann.

Throwback Thursday: Pictures from the Limerick Leader archives

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: High pressure will continue to bring settled conditions for the early days of this week but it will turn unsettled and colder later in the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mostly dry but there could be some patchy drizzle in Munster, with some localised mist and fog in places. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coolest in the north in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

TUESDAY: Continuing mostly dry and cloudy on Tuesday. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly winds. Continuing mostly cloudy on Tuesday night, with rain extending into the southwest by morning. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coolest in the north in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Starting mostly cloudy while rain in the southwest will gradually extend across the country. Highest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes. On Wednesday night outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue becoming patchier as the night goes on, there is a chance that some will fall as sleet over higher ground in the north. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees coolest in the north in moderate easterly breezes.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in many areas through the day, falling as sleet over higher ground in Ulster. It will be cold over the northern half of the country with highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees, but milder in the south with highs of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly breezes. On Thursday night outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing most persistent in Connacht and Ulster with the chance of sleet continuing in Ulster over higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Current indications suggest that Christmas Eve will be a tail of two halves with northern parts remaining cold with outbreaks of rain with sleet on higher ground, further south will be milder with a mix of showers and sunny spells.

While there is still a good deal of uncertainty this far out, early indications for Christmas day suggest that it will be cold and dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media