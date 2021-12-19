Limerick Weather: Sunday, December 19, 2021

MIST and fog will be slow to lift this morning and may linger in some spots into the afternoon. Another largely dry and cloudy day with isolated patches of light drizzle possible. Afternoon highs of six to 10 degrees Celsius in light to moderate east to southeast winds. Winds will be fresh at times near the southwest coast and it will be coolest where mist and fog lingers.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure will continue to bring settled conditions for the early days of next week but it will turn unsettled and possibly colder later in the week.

Tonight, it will remain mostly cloudy and dry with isolated drizzle possible. Mist and fog patches will develop in light to moderate east to southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of three to seven degrees.

Another largely dry and cloudy day tomorrow, with patches of drizzle, mainly near coasts. Highest temperatures of five to nine degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds. There will be little change in conditions overnight, with temperatures falling to between 2 and 6 degrees.

Continuing mostly dry and cloudy into Tuesday with the occasional brighter spells. Highest temperatures of five to nine degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds. It will turn colder on Tuesday night with temperatures dropping to between minus 2 and three degrees, though it will be milder in the southwest.

Heading into the middle of the week, Wednesday will be a dry and less cloudy day with some sunny spells in the morning and afternoon. It will be a cold day with afternoon temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, a little milder in the southwest in light easterly breezes.