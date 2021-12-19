Light up Limerick! Santa gets emergency escort this Christmas

THE EAST Limerick branch of the Irish Red Cross will host a special fundraising Light Up event in Limerick this Sunday evening.

Light Up Limerick 2021 has been organised by the group to raise funds for a new ambulance base in the area.

The run will feature a number of vehicles decked out in their festive gear with tractors, trucks, cars and much more taking part.

Santa Claus will be leading the way as emergency vehicles along with motorbikes and trucks make their way to the city centre.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ambulance Officer David Ryan said that they are hoping the event will lift people's spirits across the county.

“We are encouraging people to sign up and decorate their vehicles with lights and join us. We have had lots of sign ups so far, it has been busy but if anyone else wants to sign up they can contact us on our Facebook page”.

Bucket collections will also take part on the night for people on the streets who have come out to see the event.

As part of the run there will also be a Blue Lights Appreciation section where crews from emergency services will spread some joy.

David said the event will be fully compliant with government guidelines given the Covid-19 situation.

The first Limerick branch of the Irish Red Cross was founded in 1940 and they now have over 600 members volunteering in the city and county.

The organisation offers a range of services including first aid and ambulance cover at events, first aid training, health and social care support and a Red Cross Youth section.

The Light Up Limerick run will be making its way through Limerick City centre at 7pm this Sunday.