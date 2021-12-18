Search

18 Dec 2021

New book depicts history of Irish-American band with strong Limerick links

New book depicts history of Irish-American band with strong Limerick links

Publisher Dominic Taylor of the Limerick Writers’ Centre with author Derek Mulcahy with a copy of The Leader of the Band

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

“OH, my name is McNamara, I'm the leader of the band”, the first line of a famous song depicting the jovial antics of an Irish American band in the early part of the 20th century in New York.

Now a new book written by Dr Derek Mulcahy and published by the Limerick Writers’ Centre called The Leader of the Band, depicts the life and history of Limerick man Patrick J. McNamara along with his brothers Michael, John and Thomas who formed the original McNamara’s band and emigrated from Limerick in early 1900s.

The book, which was launched at St Mary's Cathedral by Irish recordings archivist and collector Alan Morrisroe comes with two CDs of music of McNamara’s Band New York recordings from 1921 to 1927. 

Derek Mulcahy, the author of The Leader of the Band, is no stranger to the music of Patrick J. McNamara. He is the current bandmaster of St. Mary's Band Fife and Drum Band, a role that Patrick J. McNamara held with distinction in the 1890s before emigrating from Limerick to New York.

A graduate of Mary Immaculate College, Derek completed his PhD thesis on the ‘Evolution of Limericks fife and drum tradition from the 1830s to the 1930s’ in 2017.

He is also an accomplished flute, fife and whistle player, he has recorded and toured with a variety of groups in Europe and the USA and teaches the flute and whistle locally since the 1990’s. “Writing and compiling this book has been a labour of love for me” said Derek.

“It took the best part of three years of work to gather all the information together to present a complete picture and depict the importance of the McNamara’s, and especially Patrick J. McNamara, to the musical life of Limerick and subsequently New York.” he said.

A unique aspect of the publication is the inclusion of two CDs with 44 recordings of Patrick J. McNamara and his various bands, recorded in New York.

The early 20th century saw great advances in the recording of music and was an important aspect of the success of bands like McNamara’s band. Thanks to the expertise of Alan Morrisroe a collector and archivist of old Irish 78 rpm records the tracks have been compiled and remastered to their original speeds.

The Leader of the Band is available directly from the author, in St Mary’s Band Hall any Sunday from 12 to 1pm, online and various bookshops.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media