Search

18 Dec 2021

Fundraising in Limerick communities hampered by pandemic

Fundraising in Limerick communities hampered by pandemic

Cllr John Sheahan

A LOT of community groups are finding it difficult to raise funds to run their various projects and activities because of Covid-19, according to Fine Gael leader in the council, Cllr John Sheahan.

Furthermore, he explained, groups that have projects underway where matching funding is required are finding it hard to put that matching funding together.

“There are other groups not putting projects forward, because they know they won’t be able to get the matching funding,” he said at a full meeting of Limerick City and County Council last week.

And he wanted the councillors to agree to write to the government “to see if we can get derogation on some of these matching funds”.

Seconding the proposal, Cllr Liam Galvin said it was beginning to become a big problem for voluntary and community groups. Church gate collections are stopped and people can’t go door-to-door, he pointed out.

Limerick man's icy December dips to raise funds for Arthritis Ireland

“I think we are going to have to look at 100% funding for the next 12 months,” he said. Otherwise, he said, the wheels will stop turning and the wage will stop.

Cllr Stephen Keary welcomed the council’s initiative in putting a scheme in place to help community playgrounds but argued that similar initiatives were needed for other groups.

Cllr Sarah Kiely said it was important to continue supporting voluntary and community groups. “We need to put our money where our mouth is and show people we appreciate the voluntary work they do,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media