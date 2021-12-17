Limerick Weather: Friday, December 17, 2021

A CLOUDY dry day today with a few brighter intervals. A little colder than preceding days with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes.
It will be mostly cloudy tonight with clear spells across the north of the country. A cold night where skies are clear with a touch of frost possible. Lowest temperatures between plus 1 and plus 3 degrees generally, around 5 or 6 degrees in Munster and south Leinster. Light to moderate southeast winds.
